New festival aims to scoop up fun for ice cream lovers, charity

It’s a weeklong festival dedicated to ice cream: YYC Summer Scoop Fest runs from June 30 to July 7.

The sweetest part? Proceeds go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

“We have 19 unique chilled treats from businesses at 34 locations around Calgary,” said Karen McKeogh of Meals on Wheels. “This is the start of something we hope will become very big for us.”

In 2022, a small pilot project was launched and it went over so well organizers decided to go full steam ahead this year.

“Because it’s our first year and we’re only a week long, we’re starting small. But we’re hoping for $5000 raised, which is still hugely to our programs.”

The hope is it will grow to be just as popular as its winter counterpart, the Hot Chocolate Fest, which features local businesses creating hot drinks. That festival raised $120,000 for Meals on Wheels this past winter.

Whether you prefer your chilled treat simple or outrageous, there is something for everyone but bragging rights are key. Each customer gets to vote on their top picks in various categories.

“There are so many interesting combinations of flavours, that you wouldn’t expect to find in ice cream. We hope everyone enjoys it.”

Calgary Meals on Wheels helps people gain access to nutritious meals. Home delivery clients are a large part of their mandate and so are schools. “Last year we served 700,000 meals to Calgary kids in 53 schools around the city,” explained McKeogh.

For more information, visit the YYC Scoop Fest website.