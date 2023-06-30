Menu

Possible tornado triggers Alberta Emergency Alert for Okotoks, Aldersyde

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:03 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. View image in full screen
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 3:51 p.m. on Friday with the province saying “doppler radar indicates a potential tornado 10 kilometres north of Alder Flats.”

Buck Lake was also in the path of the possible tornado but at 4:16 p.m. that tornado advisory was lifted.

However, at 4:13 p.m., a new alert was issued as “doppler radar indicates a possible tornado just west of Okotoks.”

“This dangerous thunderstorm is moving toward the east at 25 km/h. Communities in the path include: Okotoks, Aldersyde.”

The alert said damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the alert said.

“Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.”

In an updated alert issued at 4:40 p.m., people in Blackie, Brown-Lowery Park, Diamond Valley and High River were told that “extra care and attention should be exercised” amid the severe storm.

An updated alert at 4:42 p.m. said communities in the path of the possible tornado included Aldersyde and Gladys.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

More to come…

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Alberta on Wednesday
WeatherAlberta weatherTornadoSevere WeatherTornadoesOkotokssummer weatherAlberta TornadoSevere ThunderstormsBuck LakeAlberta tornadoesAldersydeAlder Flats
