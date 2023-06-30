Possible tornado triggers Alberta Emergency Alert for Okotoks, Aldersyde

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 3:51 p.m. on Friday with the province saying “doppler radar indicates a potential tornado 10 kilometres north of Alder Flats.”
Buck Lake was also in the path of the possible tornado but at 4:16 p.m. that tornado advisory was lifted.
However, at 4:13 p.m., a new alert was issued as “doppler radar indicates a possible tornado just west of Okotoks.”
“This dangerous thunderstorm is moving toward the east at 25 km/h. Communities in the path include: Okotoks, Aldersyde.”
The alert said damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the alert said.
“Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.”
In an updated alert issued at 4:40 p.m., people in Blackie, Brown-Lowery Park, Diamond Valley and High River were told that “extra care and attention should be exercised” amid the severe storm.
An updated alert at 4:42 p.m. said communities in the path of the possible tornado included Aldersyde and Gladys.
