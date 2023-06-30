Residents of southwest Edmonton neighbourhood frustrated by Henday gridlock

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic has been snarled often on the southwest corner of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton due to an extensive road-widening project, but some residents are even more affected by the gridlock.

Cameron Heights can only be accessed by one road that feeds directly from the Henday, meaning residents have no choice but to use the crammed freeway.

“It’s been horrendous,” said Paula Gladwin.

For three years, drivers have endured extensive construction on the busy stretch of the city’s ring road to widen each bridge deck over the North Saskatchewan River from two to three lanes of traffic, as part of the widening of the whole southwest leg of the road.

Starting last Friday and lasting until July 10, one of the two bridges will be closed to accommodate construction, routing both directions of traffic onto the other bridge.

View image in full screen Traffic backed up on the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive June 30, 2023. Global News

Gladwin said the construction makes her not want to even leave the neighbourhood.

“Even getting groceries and stuff like that you kind of have to plan it through the day,” said Gladwin.

She said she often works remotely because her daily commute to the Whyte Avenue area is affected by the traffic.

“It’s been an extra half an hour, 45 minutes each way, because there’s literally no other direction that you can get into our neighbourhood.”

One resident said using the bridge can add an hour to travel time, so he goes the other way around the ring road if he can.

“The next month, we’re just avoiding going that way as much as we can,” said Wess Greenslade.

2:11 Southwest Anthony Henday Drive bridge construction in the final stretch

Courtney Gould lives in Sherwood Park but works in Cameron Heights and gets stuck in the jam twice a day.

“I have to leave my house at about 7:30 to get here at 8:30. Whereas before it was only about a 30-minute commute, now it’s like an hour, and going home is also really bad,” said Gould.

The extra commute time means less sleeping time, she said.

“It’s a lot of stop and start, and some people won’t let you in, and it can be stressful because you might be late for work,” said Gould.

The province said closing the bridges entirely means the overall construction project can be finished more quickly and eliminates about six to eight weeks of construction.

“While the closures are temporarily disruptive, they are required for the minimum amount of time required to complete this work,” said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but if it takes this long and then it’s all done and we don’t have to deal with it anymore … then great,” said Greenslade.

View image in full screen Traffic backed up on the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton on June 30, 2023. Global News

Gladwin said she and her neighbours love their community and that it’s usually accessible, but they’re anxiously awaiting the construction to be done.

“All we’re praying for at this point is just to get it done as fast as possible,” said Gladwin.

The entire project is on schedule to be finished by mid-September, according to the province.