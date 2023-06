Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a train struck a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident took place in the Finch Avenue East, Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue area.

Police said a GO Train struck an SUV. Officers said that vehicle then struck another vehicle.

According to police, paramedics said three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION

Finch Ave E between Kennedy Rd & Midland Ave

– GO Train struck SUV, other cars possibly struck consequently

– no one trapped, unknown injuries

– @GOtransit train holding at scene

– @TrafficServices on scenehttps://t.co/CYY5yVJbT6#GO1511661 ^vk

https://t.co/v2MKBsYUq6 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 30, 2023