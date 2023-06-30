Heavy smoke in Calgary warehouse fire prompts two-alarm response

Send this page to someone via email

A warehouse in Calgary’s South Foothills industrial area was the scene of a fire with “large volumes” of smoke Friday morning, requiring a second alarm to be sounded.

The Calgary Fire Department received calls about the fire in the 9600 block of 48th Street Southeast at around 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy dark smoke coming from multiple openings in the large warehouse and called for backup.

All of the employees on site were able to safely evacuate and no injuries have been reported. Around 20 people would usually be working in the building, but fewer were there on Friday due to the upcoming long weekend.

Enmax and ATCO were called to deal with the utilities and firefighters got the fire under control shortly after 9:30 a.m.

“Damage to the building is extensive and several semi trucks parked inside also sustained severe damage or were destroyed,” the CFD said, noting the building will require “significant repairs” before it can be reoccupied.

Fire investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.