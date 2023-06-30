Winnipeg Jets announce 2023 development camp schedule, roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will kick off preparation for the 2023-24 season next week by holding a development camp at the Hockey For All Centre for their recent NHL Entry Draft picks as well as other organizational prospects, beginning Tuesday, July 4.

The first on-ice sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, and will continue through Saturday, July 8. Full sessions begin at 10 a.m. each day and all are open to the public. Goalies will hit the ice at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Three goalies, eight defencemen and 16 forwards are on the camp roster. That group includes all five players selected by the Jets during this week’s 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville as well as six of the seven who were drafted by Winnipeg in 2022 in Montreal.

The lone absentee from the latter group is defenceman Garrett Brown, who was the Jets fourth round pick a year ago. A team spokesperson says Brown has school commitments at the University of Denver.

Seventeen of the 27 players are Winnipeg draft picks while Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius, Tyrel Bauer, Parker Ford and Carson Golder are five players attending the camp who have played for the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Winnipeg Jets Development Camp Roster

Goaltenders (3)

31 Logan Neaton 6’4 201 L Apr. 7/99 Brighton, MI Miami Univ. Red Hawks (NCHC)

34 Thomas Milic 6’0 179 L Apr. 14/03 New Westminster, BC Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

60 Dominic DiVincentiis 6’2 183 L Mar. 5/04 Bolton, ON North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Defencemen (8)

41 Anton Johannesson 5’9 154 L Mar. 26/02 Gnosjö, SWE HC Dalen (HockeyEttan)

52 Tyrel Bauer 6’3 207 R Mar. 23/02 Cochrane, AB Manitoba Moose (AHL)

57 Elias Salomonsson 6’2 185 R Aug. 31/04 Skellefteå, SWE Skellefteå AIK (SHL), Skellefteå AIK J20

58 Dmitry Kuzmin 5’10 187 L Apr. 23/03 Kholstovo, BLR Flint Firebirds (OHL)

79 Jordan Tourigny* 5’11 168 R Feb. 28/05 Victoriaville, PQ Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

85 Josh Zinger* 5’11 181 R Aug. 5/01 Red Deer, AB Northern Michigan Univ. Wildcats (CCHA)

93 Scooter Brickey* 6’3 207 R May 27/99 Mt. Clements, MI Ohio State Univ. Buckeyes (B1G)

97 Wyatt Wilson* 6’3 205 L Oct. 11/03 Swift Current, SK Victoria Royals (WHL), Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Forwards (16)

43 Rutger McGroarty 6’1 205 L Mar. 30/04 Lincoln, NE Univ. of Michigan Wolverines (B10)

47 Brad Lambert 6’0 183 R Dec. 19/03 Lahti, FIN Manitoba Moose (AHL), Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

49 Colby Barlow 6’1 194 L Feb. 14/05 Orillia, ON Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

51 Chaz Lucius 6’1 185 R May 2/03 Lawrence, KS Manitoba Moose (AHL), Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

56 Danny Zhilkin 6’1 196 L Dec. 19/03 Toronto, ON Guelph Storm (OHL), Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

61 Fabian Wagner 6’0 176 L May 7/04 Nyköping, SWE Linköping HC (SHL), Linköping HC J20

63 Zach Nehring 6’3 179 R Mar. 7/05 Minot, ND Shattuck-St. Mary’s U18 Prep (USHS-Prep)

67 Jacob Julien 6’4 181 L Sept. 12/04 London, ON London Knights (OHL), London Nationals (GOJHL)

73 Parker Ford 5’9 181 R July 20/00 Wakefield, RI Providence College Friars (Hockey East)

Manitoba Moose (AHL)

74 Connor Levis 6’1 194 R Oct. 5/04 Vancouver, BC Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

78 Carson Golder* 6’0 196 L Oct. 29/02 Smithers, BC Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Manitoba Moose (AHL)

90 Nikita Chibrikov 5’10 172 L Feb. 16/03 Moscow, RUS Spartak Moscow (KHL), Khimik Voskresensk (VHL), HK Spartak Moscow (MHL)

94 Davis Burnside* 6’0 181 R Sept. 22/03 La Grange, IL Ohio State Univ. Buckeyes (B1G)

95 David Chen* 6’0 185 R Apr. 1/03 Livingston, NJ Yale Univ. Bulldogs (ECAC)

96 Louis Jamernik* 5’11 203 R Feb. 22/00 Calgary, AB Univ. of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCHC)

98 Jack Williams* 5’11 174 R Mar. 2/02 Biddeford, ME Northeastern Univ. Huskies (Hockey East)

*Free Agent Invitee