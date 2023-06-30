Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

7 trees in park vandalized, poisoned in Osoyoos, B.C., town says

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 2:36 pm
A view of Goodman Park in Osoyoos, B.C. View image in full screen
A view of Goodman Park in Osoyoos, B.C. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Seven trees at a South Okanagan park will likely die after suspected poisoning.

That’s according to the Town of Osoyoos, which said a staff member discovered the vandalism at Goodman Park on Wednesday.

In a press release issued Thursday, the town said seven mature poplar/cottonwood trees, located at Bayview Crescent and Lakeshore Drive, each had several holes drilled into them.

Click to play video: 'Public art sculptures vandalized and stolen in Penticton'
Public art sculptures vandalized and stolen in Penticton

The town added that it’s “suspected that poison was inserted. The trees are in distress and will likely die.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trees will be professionally assessed, the town said. It is also looking at next steps.

Trending Now

Goodman Park is located along Osoyoos Lake, with nearby homes and condos.

The vandalism was reported to police. If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or the town office at 250-495-6515.

Click to play video: 'Around 25 young trees vandalized in Coquitlam'
Around 25 young trees vandalized in Coquitlam
RCMPOkanagansouth okanaganVandalismTree Vandalismtree poisoningGoodman Parknot expected to survive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content