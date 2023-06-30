7 trees in park vandalized, poisoned in Osoyoos, B.C., town says

Send this page to someone via email

Seven trees at a South Okanagan park will likely die after suspected poisoning.

That’s according to the Town of Osoyoos, which said a staff member discovered the vandalism at Goodman Park on Wednesday.

In a press release issued Thursday, the town said seven mature poplar/cottonwood trees, located at Bayview Crescent and Lakeshore Drive, each had several holes drilled into them.

1:56 Public art sculptures vandalized and stolen in Penticton

The town added that it’s “suspected that poison was inserted. The trees are in distress and will likely die.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trees will be professionally assessed, the town said. It is also looking at next steps.

Goodman Park is located along Osoyoos Lake, with nearby homes and condos.

The vandalism was reported to police. If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or the town office at 250-495-6515.