Canada Day events listed for Saskatoon

Canada Day in Saskatoon kicks off Saturday with a range of events, from bannock tasting and a pancake breakfast to live music and fireworks.
Events will be taking place at Nasser Plaza, Rotary Park and River Landing Amphitheater Stage.
Nasser Park will have the following events:
- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Beeper the Clown
- 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Hula Hoopster
- 1 p.m. free bannock tasting
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tangled in Tiaras
- 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Ameya School of Dance
- 2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Natalie Struck
- 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. oriental dance arts
- 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting
- 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. bike vallet
- 10:30 p.m. fireworks
Rotary Park will have these events:
- 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. DJ’s Amusements (Jumpy Toys & Games)
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. HMCS Unicorn
- 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saskatoon Dog Rescue
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Parks Canada
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Exhibition
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Stock Car Racing Association
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cruz FM
And the River Landing Amphitheater Stage will have these events:
- 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mudra School of Performing Arts
- 12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. ZoomBounz
- 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Bridge City Bhangra
- 1:30 p.m. -1:50 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation
- 2 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation
- 2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Nrityati Performing Arts
- 3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer
- 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer
- 4 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress
- 4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress
- 5 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Afghan Womens Choir
- 5:30 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. River City School of Irish Dance
- 6 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Saskatoon Scottish Country Dancers
- 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches
- 7 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches
- 7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m. Confucius Institute at USask
- 8 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Chinese Dance School of Saskatchewan
- 8:30 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. Kumitang Folk Dance Ensemble
- 9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. Living Skies Taiko
- 9: 30 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends
- 10 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends
- 10:30 p.m. Fireworks
The fireworks will be fired from the Broadway Bridge.
The Canada Day Saskatoon website also has information related to the history of treaty-making in Canada, a list of historic and modern treaties within the country, as well as a history of residential schools.
The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has free music events lined up on Saturday as well, with the full lineup found on the festival’s website.
