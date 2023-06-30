SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Canada Day events listed for Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 2:28 pm
Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon
WATCH: Thousands of people are expected at River Landing to celebrate Canada Day.
Canada Day in Saskatoon kicks off Saturday with a range of events, from bannock tasting and a pancake breakfast to live music and fireworks.

Events will be taking place at Nasser Plaza, Rotary Park and River Landing Amphitheater Stage.

Nasser Park will have the following events:

  • 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Beeper the Clown
  • 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Hula Hoopster
  • 1 p.m. free bannock tasting
  • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tangled in Tiaras
  • 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Ameya School of Dance
  • 2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Natalie Struck
  • 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. oriental dance arts
  • 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting
  • 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. bike vallet
  • 10:30 p.m. fireworks

Rotary Park will have these events:

  • 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. DJ’s Amusements (Jumpy Toys & Games)
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. HMCS Unicorn
  • 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saskatoon Dog Rescue
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Parks Canada
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Exhibition
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Stock Car Racing Association
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cruz FM

And the River Landing Amphitheater Stage will have these events:

  • 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mudra School of Performing Arts
  • 12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. ZoomBounz
  • 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Bridge City Bhangra
  • 1:30 p.m. -1:50 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation
  • 2 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation
  • 2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Nrityati Performing Arts
  • 3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer
  • 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer
  • 4 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress
  • 4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress
  • 5 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Afghan Womens Choir
  • 5:30 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. River City School of Irish Dance
  • 6 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Saskatoon Scottish Country Dancers
  • 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches
  • 7 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches
  • 7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m. Confucius Institute at USask
  • 8 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Chinese Dance School of Saskatchewan
  • 8:30 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. Kumitang Folk Dance Ensemble
  • 9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. Living Skies Taiko
  • 9: 30 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends
  • 10 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends
  • 10:30 p.m. Fireworks
The fireworks will be fired from the Broadway Bridge.

The Canada Day Saskatoon website also has information related to the history of treaty-making in Canada, a list of historic and modern treaties within the country, as well as a history of residential schools.

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has free music events lined up on Saturday as well, with the full lineup found on the festival’s website.

A map of the Canada Day festivities for River Landing. View image in full screen
A map of the Canada Day festivities for River Landing. Canada Day Saskatoon
A map of the Canada Day festivities for Rotary Park. View image in full screen
A map of the Canada Day festivities for Rotary Park. Canada Day Saskatoon
A layout of the food trucks located on the bridge for Canada Day in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A layout of the food trucks located on the bridge for Canada Day in Saskatoon. Canada Day Saskatoon
