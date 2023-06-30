Canada Day events listed for Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Canada Day in Saskatoon kicks off Saturday with a range of events, from bannock tasting and a pancake breakfast to live music and fireworks.

Events will be taking place at Nasser Plaza, Rotary Park and River Landing Amphitheater Stage.

Nasser Park will have the following events:

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Beeper the Clown

1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Hula Hoopster

1 p.m. free bannock tasting

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tangled in Tiaras

1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Ameya School of Dance

2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Natalie Struck

3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. oriental dance arts

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fantastic Face Painting

12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. bike vallet

10:30 p.m. fireworks

Rotary Park will have these events:

12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. DJ’s Amusements (Jumpy Toys & Games)

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. HMCS Unicorn

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saskatoon Dog Rescue

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Parks Canada

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Exhibition

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saskatoon Stock Car Racing Association

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cruz FM

And the River Landing Amphitheater Stage will have these events:

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mudra School of Performing Arts

12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. ZoomBounz

1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Bridge City Bhangra

1:30 p.m. -1:50 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation

2 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Drum and Dance- Indigenous drum, song and dance presentation

2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Nrityati Performing Arts

3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer

3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. Fiddle Medley -Phil & Dallas Boyer

4 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress

4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Ukrainian Canadian Congress

5 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Afghan Womens Choir

5:30 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. River City School of Irish Dance

6 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Saskatoon Scottish Country Dancers

6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches

7 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. citizenship ceremony & speeches

7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m. Confucius Institute at USask

8 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Chinese Dance School of Saskatchewan

8:30 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. Kumitang Folk Dance Ensemble

9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. Living Skies Taiko

9: 30 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends

10 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. Jay Semko and Friends

10:30 p.m. Fireworks

The fireworks will be fired from the Broadway Bridge.

The Canada Day Saskatoon website also has information related to the history of treaty-making in Canada, a list of historic and modern treaties within the country, as well as a history of residential schools.

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has free music events lined up on Saturday as well, with the full lineup found on the festival’s website.

View image in full screen A map of the Canada Day festivities for River Landing. Canada Day Saskatoon

View image in full screen A map of the Canada Day festivities for Rotary Park. Canada Day Saskatoon