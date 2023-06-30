Here is what’s going on in London, Ont. for Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s 156th birthday falls on a Saturday this year, offering a long weekend full of activities and events in the Forest City.

Despite some businesses operating at reduced hours this long weekend, Londoners have plenty of options, from markets and outdoor pools to performances and fireworks, for spending time with family and friends.

Londoners will have to hope the weather plays along, though, as there is both a special air quality statement in effect due to wildfires and a chance of showers on Saturday. But if all goes well with Mother Nature, here are some of the activities to do in London starting Friday evening.

The interactive festival Night Market London is returning with events Friday and Saturday at Dundas Place and along Talbot Street. Between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, multicultural dancers, food vendors and local artisan booths will be available.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether it’s vendors or performances or activities, we have tried to change and reflect what Canada looks like today,” said Dhira Ghosh, the director of operations for the night market.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, there are plenty of entertainment options, as well as a kids’ zone for games and entertainment.

Nearby, Museum London is hosting Canada Day-themed activities from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Family-friendly activities include a draw-a-ton, temporary tattoo studio and beaded keychain studio. There will also be short films running on a loop from the National Film Board throughout the day.

In the city’s east end, Canada Day festivities are returning after four years thanks to the East London Optimists and the Argyle BIA. The East Lions Community Centre will run various activities from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A mix of indoor and outdoor events includes crafts, a free swim, face paint and fireworks at sunset.

“I think it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before,” said Tory Welch, the East London Optimist Club chair.

Welch added there will be some food trucks and craft businesses set up for the first time.

The City of London is hosting a plethora of recreation activities virtually all day Saturday, such as free swim opportunities, ice skating, arts and drop-in sessions at multiple community centres throughout the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stronach Community Centre has recreation activities from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the Hamilton Road Seniors’ Community Centre has family-friendly opportunities from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A full list of activities can be found online at the city’s website.

July 1 also marks the first day outdoor city pools will be open, with Glen Cairns Pool opening for the first time in three years.

Municipal events will end with the main fireworks display at Harris Park getting underway at 10 p.m. Londoners attending the fireworks are encouraged to walk, bike or bus as there will be road closures between 8 and 11 p.m.

The road closures will affect Queens Avenue from Ridout Street North to Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North, Ridout Street North from Fullarton Street to Queens Avenue, Dundas Street from Riverside Drive to Ridout Street North and Thames Street from Dundas Street to Harris Park Gate.

Queens Bridge and Kensington Bridge will also be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 p.m., but pedestrians will be permitted to use Queens Bridge until 9 p.m.