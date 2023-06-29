Canada Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London

The Canada Day long weekend is fast approaching but with the holiday falling on a Saturday, Londoners can expect a mix of closures as some businesses and organizations close on Friday while others close on Monday.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed between June 30 and July 3, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed on Canada Day except for the locations at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (note this location will be closed on Sunday).

All Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend but some will have reduced hours on Saturday.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will all be closed on Saturday for Canada Day.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores are closed Saturday, but shoppers can find individual store hours online or by reaching out to specific locations.

LCBO locations will open as usual on Friday though some will have extended hours. Most stores will be closed on Saturday, though some convenience outlets may be open. On Sunday and Monday, locations will operate as usual.



Most Beer Store locations will be closed on Saturday except for 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., 1199 Oxford St. W. and 1080 Adelaide St. N., all of which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Government services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed from Saturday to Monday.

Banks will also be closed from Saturday to Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.

All London Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday. The Central branch is the only branch open on Mondays and it will operate as usual on July 3.

Recreation/entertainment