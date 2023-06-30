Menu

Canada

Canada Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 11:16 am
Canada Day View image in full screen
A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Many Ontarians already have the day off on Saturday as the country gets to celebrate Canada Day on the weekend this year. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Saturday, July 1 as well as on Monday, July 3 for the long weekend.

What’s open

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AGO which is normally closed on Mondays will also be open on Monday, July 3 with the same hours.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
  • Movie theatres.
  • Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more.
  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
  • TTC service on Monday, July 3 will operate on their Sunday service schedule but will start earlier at about 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not operate on that day.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores will be closed Saturday. The LCBO will reopen for regular hours on Sunday and Monday for the long weekend.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches on Saturday.
  • Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
  • No mail delivery from Canada Post already on Saturday but there will be no mail delivery on Monday, July 3 as well.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
