Canada Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Many Ontarians already have the day off on Saturday as the country gets to celebrate Canada Day on the weekend this year. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Saturday, July 1 as well as on Monday, July 3 for the long weekend.
What’s open
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AGO which is normally closed on Mondays will also be open on Monday, July 3 with the same hours.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Movie theatres.
- Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more.
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
- TTC service on Monday, July 3 will operate on their Sunday service schedule but will start earlier at about 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not operate on that day.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores will be closed Saturday. The LCBO will reopen for regular hours on Sunday and Monday for the long weekend.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches on Saturday.
- Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
- No mail delivery from Canada Post already on Saturday but there will be no mail delivery on Monday, July 3 as well.
- Banks and some retail stores.
