Canada Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Many Ontarians already have the day off on Saturday as the country gets to celebrate Canada Day on the weekend this year. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Saturday, July 1 as well as on Monday, July 3 for the long weekend.

What’s open

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AGO which is normally closed on Mondays will also be open on Monday, July 3 with the same hours.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Movie theatres.

Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more.

GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.

TTC service on Monday, July 3 will operate on their Sunday service schedule but will start earlier at about 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not operate on that day.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rabba Fine Foods locations.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed: