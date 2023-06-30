Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of web designer who won’t serve same-sex weddings

By Andrew Chung Reuters
Posted June 30, 2023 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'The West Block: Jan. 8, 2023 | Advancing Indigenous rights and surging anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric'
The West Block: Jan. 8, 2023 | Advancing Indigenous rights and surging anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the harm of residential schools, and other Indigenous-focused stories made headlines across the country this year, but sustained action on these issues fell short. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson spoke with Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron to reflect on the progress made towards reconciliation in 2022, and the work that must be done to move forward on Indigenous priorities in 2023. Plus, Stephenson sits down with Fae Johnstone, Wisdom2Action executive director, and Kyne Santos, the math whiz from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada,’ to discuss the alarming rise in anti-trans and anti-gay hate fuelled by misinformation and polarized political rhetoric – Jan 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a blow to LGBTQ rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings, ruling in favor of a web designer who cited her Christian beliefs in challenging a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

The justices in a 6-3 decision authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch overturned a lower court’s ruling that had rejected Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith’s bid for an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors.

Smith’s business, called 303 Creative, sells custom web designs. The dispute focused on protections for freedom of speech under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” Gorsuch wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

The court’s three liberal justices dissented from the decision. In the dissent, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

The court acted on its final day of rulings in its term that began in October.

The case pitted the right of LGBT people to seek goods and services from businesses without discrimination against the free speech rights, as asserted by Smith, of artists – as she called herself – whose businesses provide services to the public.

Click to play video: 'LGBTQ2+ myth-busting: Debunking the misinformation about the community'
LGBTQ2+ myth-busting: Debunking the misinformation about the community

Smith, who lives in the Denver suburb of Littleton, is an evangelical Christian who has said she believes marriage is only between a man and a woman. She preemptively sued Colorado’s civil rights commission and other state officials in 2016 because she said she feared being punished for refusing to serve gay weddings under Colorado’s public accommodations law.

Story continues below advertisement

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. The liberal justices during oral arguments in the case in December said a decision favoring Smith could empower certain businesses to discriminate.

Smith and her lawyers have said she is not discriminating against anyone but objects to messages that contradict her Christian beliefs.

Colorado, civil rights groups and numerous legal scholars warned of a ripple effect if Smith won, allowing discrimination based not only on a business owners’ religious beliefs, but potentially racist, sexist and anti-religious views.

Public accommodations laws exist in many states, banning discrimination in areas such as housing, hotels, retail businesses, restaurants and educational institutions. Colorado first enacted one in 1885. Its current Anti-Discrimination Act bars businesses open to the public from denying goods or services to people because of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and certain other characteristics.

Trending Now

Colorado argued that its Anti-Discrimination Act regulates sales, not speech, to ensure “equal access and equal dignity.” Smith thus is free to sell whatever she wants, including websites with biblical passages stating an opposite-sex vision of marriage.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre tells Trudeau to ‘butt out’ on New Brunswick’s LGBTQ2 school policy'
Poilievre tells Trudeau to ‘butt out’ on New Brunswick’s LGBTQ2 school policy

President Joe Biden’s administration, supporting Colorado in the case, argued that Smith’s bid for an exemption went too far because she sought a right to refuse to create a wedding website of any kind for a same-sex couple, even a basic one simply stating logistical details.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said last year, “My faith has taught me to love everyone, and that’s why I work with everyone through my business. But that also means I can’t create every message.”

Smith is represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious rights group.

The court has supported religious rights and related free speech claims in recent years in other cases. The justices backed LGBT rights in cases such as the 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage nationwide and the 2020 ruling that federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.

The justices issued the decision in Smith’s case the day after siding with another evangelical Christian plaintiff. In that case, the court the court in a 9-0 ruling bolstered the ability of employees to obtain accommodations at work for their religious practices, reviving a lawsuit by a former mail carrier accusing the Postal Service of discrimination after being disciplined for refusing to show up for work on Sundays.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

More on World
LGBTQPrideU.S. newsgay rightsPride MonthU.S. Supreme CourtLGBTQ rightsSupreme Court Rulingsame sex weddingsgay rights u.s.sem-sex marriage u.s.u.s. supreme court ruling
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content