What’s open and what’s closed on Canada Day weekend in Winnipeg?

July 1 falls on a Saturday this year, but Winnipeggers should be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours over the Canada Day long weekend.

Services

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection takes place as regularly scheduled.

The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (from 5:30 a.m. for commercial customers), while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed Saturday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Saturday, though additional service will be available on route #11 Portage for travel between the Forks and Assiniboine Park. Downtown bus service will also be extended Saturday night, with the last bus leaving downtown at 12:40 a.m.

Outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, weather dependent.

Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis as of Saturday.

Animal Services will be closed Saturday, reopening Monday at noon.

All public libraries will be closed for the long weekend.

The city’s 311 helpline will be available 24-7

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Canada Day and post offices will be closed.

Provincial and most federal offices will be closed Monday.

View image in full screen CF Polo Park mall. Sam Thompson / Global News

Shopping

Kildonan Place, Grant Park, Garden City and St. Vital Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

View image in full screen The Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Global News / Sam Thompson

Attractions

The Manitoba Museum will begin its summer hours Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open, with free admission on Canada Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.