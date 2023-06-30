What’s open and what’s closed on Canada Day weekend in Winnipeg?

July 1 falls on a Saturday this year, but Winnipeggers should be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours over the Canada Day long weekend.
Services
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection takes place as regularly scheduled.
- The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (from 5:30 a.m. for commercial customers), while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed Saturday.
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Saturday, though additional service will be available on route #11 Portage for travel between the Forks and Assiniboine Park. Downtown bus service will also be extended Saturday night, with the last bus leaving downtown at 12:40 a.m.
- Outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, weather dependent.
- Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis as of Saturday.
- Animal Services will be closed Saturday, reopening Monday at noon.
- All public libraries will be closed for the long weekend.
- The city’s 311 helpline will be available 24-7
- Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Canada Day and post offices will be closed.
- Provincial and most federal offices will be closed Monday.
Shopping
- Kildonan Place, Grant Park, Garden City and St. Vital Centre will be closed on Canada Day.
- CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
- The Manitoba Museum will begin its summer hours Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open, with free admission on Canada Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
