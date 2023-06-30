Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northwest Calgary: Police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 9:04 am
The area where Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on June 30, 2023. View image in full screen
The area where Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on June 30, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a suspicious death was reported in northwest Calgary early Friday.

Around 3:45 a.m. police responded to the suspicious death in the 1400 block of 29th street northwest where police found one woman dead.

Police said the homicide unit is currently investigating and one person of interest has been taken into police custody.

Trending Now

Calgary Police Services confirmed that there is no cause for the public to be concerned.

Autopsy for the woman is scheduled for next week.

More on Crime
PoliceCalgary crimeHomicideInvestigationSuspicious DeathNorthwest CalgaryCalgary Police Servicesinvestigatingone person dead1400 block of 29 street NWNorthwest Calgary suspicous deathperson of intrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content