Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northwest Calgary: Police

Police say a suspicious death was reported in northwest Calgary early Friday.
Around 3:45 a.m. police responded to the suspicious death in the 1400 block of 29th street northwest where police found one woman dead.
Police said the homicide unit is currently investigating and one person of interest has been taken into police custody.
Calgary Police Services confirmed that there is no cause for the public to be concerned.
Autopsy for the woman is scheduled for next week.
