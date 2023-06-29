Menu

Traffic

Safety board to investigate accident at private-flight airport in Delta, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 8:41 pm
An airplane is seen off the runway at Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver after an accident on Thurs. June 29, 2023. The federal Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate. View image in full screen
An airplane is seen off the runway at Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver after an accident on Thurs. June 29, 2023. The federal Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate. Tony Clark/Global News
Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.

