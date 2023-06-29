Safety board to investigate accident at private-flight airport in Delta, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.