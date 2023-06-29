Throwback Thursday: Rusty and Mysogyny (29 June 2023)

Rusty was part of the CanRock Revolution of the 1990s, originally coming together as One Free Fall in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, before moving to Toronto and undergoing a name change in the early 90s. There were three albums—Fluke (1995), Sophomoric (1997), and Out of Their Heads (1998) before the band decided to call it a day with a farewell show at The Opera House in Toronto on November 25, 2000.

The next I heard from them was in 2011 when I can into them at NXNE as they prepared for the first of a series of reunion shows. Since then, they’ve played sporadically, most recently at The Corktown in Hamilton.

They sure had a lot of radio hits back in the day. Here’s one of them from Fluke.