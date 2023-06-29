Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered by RCMP’s underwater team

The bodies of two people who disappeared while fishing in B.C.’s Interior have been recovered.
Merritt RCMP say the two men, both from the Lower Mainland, were fishing at Stump Lake near Kamloops on June 19 when they went missing.
Police say the RCMP’s underwater recovery team located the bodies and their boat on Thursday, June 29.
They added that B.C.’s Coroner Service has now taken conduct of the investigation.
“Our hearts go out to the families that are grieving after this tragedy,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Roda.
“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during the search.”
