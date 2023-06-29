Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered by RCMP’s underwater team

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 7:46 pm
File photo of Stump Lake in B.C.’s Interior.
File photo of Stump Lake in B.C.’s Interior. Merritt RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The bodies of two people who disappeared while fishing in B.C.’s Interior have been recovered.

Merritt RCMP say the two men, both from the Lower Mainland, were fishing at Stump Lake near Kamloops on June 19 when they went missing.

Police say the RCMP’s underwater recovery team located the bodies and their boat on Thursday, June 29.

Click to play video: 'Teen hiker still missing 48 hours later from B.C. park'
Teen hiker still missing 48 hours later from B.C. park

They added that B.C.’s Coroner Service has now taken conduct of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our hearts go out to the families that are grieving after this tragedy,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Roda.

Trending Now

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during the search.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating after missing tube rider found dead in Manitoba river'
RCMP investigating after missing tube rider found dead in Manitoba river
BC Interiorsouthern interiorMerrittBC Coroners ServiceMerritt RCMPmissing fishermenRCMP Underwater Recovery TeamStump Lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content