Weather

Heat warning over Lethbridge prompts safety reminders from officials

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 6:55 pm
Heat warning over Lethbridge prompts safety reminders from officials
Heat warnings are now in effect for Lethbridge and a large portion of Alberta. The warnings have health officials reminding residents to be mindful of heat exposure, while other organizations work to protect the most vulnerable. Erik Bay has more.
When temperatures heat up, so do operations at Streets Alive Mission.

“It really becomes more (about) ensuring we’re doing wellness checks on individuals we see out in the elements,” Streets Alive Mission COO Cameron Kissick said. “Making sure they’re properly hydrated, accessing the cooling areas that they can go to.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for parts of southern Alberta — including Lethbridge — on Thursday, as temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees through Canada Day.

For the city’s vulnerable population, those conditions can be dangerous.

“Especially when you add in the addiction component to individuals who are no longer thinking correctly, self-preservation kind of goes out the window so it does require a little extra support,” Kissick said.

Finding better community outcomes in Lethbridge the focus of recent committee meeting

The city has comfort centres open at different locations, including Park Place Mall and the downtown Park ‘n’ Ride.

Officials are reminding people to take breaks and, if possible, avoid being outside during peaks heat hours in the afternoon.

“That’s our biggest thing right now, is making sure they know the small steps they can take to keep themselves safe but also comfortable at the same time,” said Luke Palmer, an emergency planning and risk supervisor with the city.

Henderson Lake Park will also have first aid centres for Canada Day celebrations.

With big crowds expected, visitors are reminded to come prepared with food and water.

“It’s important to make sure you have the onus on yourself when you’re going out there,” Palmer said.

“At the same time, have fun, but make sure you’re doing it safely.”

Dr. Allison Gonsalves said heat-related illness can set in quickly.

“It can range from several days to actually 10-15 minutes, depending on how hot it is,” the AHS south zone medical officer of health said.

According to AHS, young children and people 65 and older are at the highest risk for heat stress.

Some of the symptoms include headaches, heavy sweating, and nausea or vomiting.

“Heat exhaustion can set into heat stroke quite quickly, so you want to pay attention to those signs and symptoms,” Gonsalves said. “Get to a shaded area, cool off, get hydrated with water.”

Pet owners are also being reminded to take similar precautions for their four-legged friends.

B.C. government to provide air conditioners for some at-risk individuals
