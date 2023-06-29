Junior hockey: Six players from Okanagan-Shuswap selected in 2023 NHL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

It was a banner result for the Western Hockey League (WHL) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

In all, 33 players from the WHL had their names called during the two-day event in Nashville, Tenn., with Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats being taken first overall on Wednesday.

Not long after Bedard was called to the podium, five other WHL players were selected in the first round.

Interestingly, Bedard, who hails from North Vancouver, became the second player from B.C. to be selected first. The first player from B.C. to be taken first overall was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby in 2011.

Zach Benson of Chilliwack, who plays for the Winnipeg Ice (now Wenatchee Wild) was taken 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres, while Tanner Molendyk of McBride (Saskatoon Blades) was selected 24th overall.

In Thursday’s second through seventh rounds, two Kelowna Rockets were taken: forward Andrew Cristall of Burnaby (second round, 40th overall, Washington Capitals) and defenceman Caden Price of Saskatoon (third round, 84th overall, Seattle Kraken).

Cristall led Kelowna in scoring this past season with 39 goals and 95 points in 54 games. Price was fifth in team scoring with five goals and 40 points in 65 games.

Notably, Cristall became the sixth Rocket to be drafted by the Capitals. The others were Lucas Johansen (28th overall, 2016), Madison Bowey (53rd overall, 2013), Mark Olafson (279th overall, 2003), Nolan Yonkman (37th overall, 1999) and John Varga (119th overall, 1992).

Another Okanagan product playing in the WHL who had his name called was Everett Silvertips forward Austin Roest of Coldstream (sixth round, 175th overall, Nashville Predators).

The B.C. Hockey League had four players selected, including one in the first round: Bradly Nadeau of the Penticton Vees, who was selected 30th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes.

From New Brunswick, the 5-foot-10-inch Nadeau led the BCHL in scoring in 2022-23, tallying 45 goals and 113 points in 54 games.

“Extremely happy for Bradly and his family,” Vees GM and head coach Fred Harbinson said on the team’s website.

“Our organization is thrilled to see him rewarded for all the extra work he has put in to be considered an elite player.”

On Day 2, Vees teammate Aydar Suniev also had his name called. The six-foot-two-inch Penticton product was taken in the third round, 80th overall, by the Calgary Flames. He finished third in league scoring with 45 goals and 90 points in 50 games.

Also on Day 2, Owen Beckner of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks was drafted in the seventh round at 204th overall by the Ottawa Senators.

From Victoria, the six-foot-two-inch Beckner had 50 points in 53 games this past season, his second campaign with Salmon Arm.

The fourth BCHL player was Hoyt Stanley of West Vancouver (Victoria Grizzlies, fourth round, 108th overall, Ottawa Senators).

An NCAA player from Quebec with a one-year connection to the Central Okanagan was also drafted on Thursday.

Charles-Alexis Legault of Laval was taken in the fifth round, 139th overall, by the Carolina Hurricanes.

This past season, the six-foot-three-inch defenceman logged two goals and nine points in 40 games for Quinnipiac University. The season prior, he played for the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors.