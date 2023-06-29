New French elementary school construction begins in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is officially underway on a new pre-kindergarten to Grade 6 francophone elementary school in north Regina.

The school is expected to open in January 2025, and will accommodate up to 325 students.

“We have been waiting for this school for many years in Regina,” Conseil Scolaire Fransaskois Chair Alpha Barry said.

“Needless to say, we are very pleased that the project is finally underway. It will benefit our families and our community in so many ways.”

The government of Saskatchewan will be investing around $23.5 million into the new school.

According to a press release from the province, the new school is part of a plan to build three new francophone schools in the province.

Regina is the first school to begin construction, with Saskatoon and Prince Albert schools currently in the pre-design phases.

The new school will be an estimated area of 3,547 square metres, which is two-and-a-half times as big as a hockey rink. It will have 38 child care centre spaces relocated from Ecole du parc and an expansion of an additional 13 spaces for a total of 51 spaces in the new school.

“The Government of Canada will also contribute $3.9 million toward approximately 800 square metres of shared and dedicated community cultural and event space as part of the new school facility,” the press release read.