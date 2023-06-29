Alejandro Kirk returns to Blue Jays roster

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Catcher Alejandro Kirk has returned from the Toronto Blue Jays 10-day injured list.

Kirk had been out with a left hand laceration after being hit by a pitch.

The all-star catcher will be active for tonight’s game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Catcher Tyler Heineman was optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Kirk is hitting .253 this season with three home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Heineman is hitting .240 with one stolen base for Toronto in various call-up appearances this season.

