Canada

A million reasons for Tour de Guelph’s success

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 29, 2023 1:39 pm
The Piglets Team, one of many cyclists that took part in the 10th annual Tour de Guelph on Sunday. View image in full screen
The Piglets Team, one of many cyclists that took part in the 10th annual Tour de Guelph on Sunday. Tour de Guelph/submitted
The Tour de Guelph has surpassed a huge milestone in fundraising.

Sunday’s event generated over $170,000, easily exceeding the goal of $150,000, with more donations still being tabulated as of Thursday. The total amount puts the Tour de Guelph over the $1-million mark since the event began in 2014.

More than 670 riders participated with another 2,100 individuals making donations in support of the Guelph General Hospital and the Rotary Clubs of Guelph South and Guelph Trillium.

In a news release, the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital says it will use its portion of the proceeds to help purchase high-priority patient care equipment for its surgical department.

The Rotary Club says the funds that it will receive will support many essential community services.

Next year’s Tour de Guelph, the 11th edition, will go Sunday, June 23, 2024.

