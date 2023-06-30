Students in Durham Region help 3D print low-cost prosthetic hands

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a tool that will change people’s lives — a 3D-printed prosthetic hand. And now students at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., are helping make them for an international campaign.

Librarian and teacher Michelle Frysztacki says it was thanks to an idea from a former student to help elevate the use of 3D printers.

“He stumbled across the E-Nable organization. And so we did research and did a pitch to parent council. And they agreed to purchase two more printers for us,” she said.

E-Nable calls themselves an international community of ‘Digital Humanitarian’ volunteers. The initiative brings creators together to print and build low-cost prosthetic limbs. Students started a local chapter — but due to the pandemic, students have only just recently been able to get going.

Charlotte Yiu is the president of the Toronto chapter.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” she says. “These hands are actually going out to someone to be used. It’s kinda crazy.”

There are 22 students from St. Mary Catholic involved. Frysztacki says the program helps students not only learn about world issues but also taps into their creative senses.

“A lot of students are kind of keen to incorporate learning technology and STEM with actually doing amazing things in the world. So there’s been a great response,” she says.

The limb works quite simply: the person puts the piece on and moves their wrist to control finger movement. The prosthetic takes more than six hours to print on a 3D printer, and several hours to put together.

Grade 12 student Rodoshi Mondel says it’s an enlightening experience. “At the beginning when we started, we didn’t really know too much and it was quite intimidating,” she says. “At the end when everything came together and we knew where we were sending the hands and stuff, it felt great to know they are going to actual people that will benefit from it,” she adds.

It’s all created using a kit purchased through E-Nable and 3D printing spools. Although supplies can be expensive, Rodoshi says they were able to get their fellow students involved to help with the cause.

“We went to classrooms, made posters and asked who wanted to join it,” she said. “We made fundraisers for Halloween and Christmas. So we made keychains, and ornaments and decorated them,” she said.

In the end, they raised enough money to create ten prosthetics — which will eventually make it to Afghanistan.

Grade 9 student Gabriel Baba just joined the group this year. He says it’s great to know in the end, they are able to help people.

“You might not actually get to see the person or people that you’re helping, but you know that this is actually going to someone that really needs it.”

The students say they will now try and build more hands to send in the future.

The E-Nable program has delivered approximately 15,000 3D-printed prosthetic limbs to children and adults around the world.