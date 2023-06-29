Mitsui High-tec investing $100 million to expand EV parts plant in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Mitsui High-tec is investing more than $100 million to expand manufacturing operations in southwestern Ontario that produce a component needed for electric vehicles.
Ford says the investment into the plant in Brantford, Ont., will be used to manufacture motor cores, a piece used to make the motor that powers electric vehicles.
He says the company will open a new facility and create more than 100 jobs.
The province says Mitsui is the only company in Canada that creates motor core parts for electric and hybrid vehicles.
Ford says the province is investing $3.1 million for the expansion.
The investment is the latest in the province’s push to become a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.
