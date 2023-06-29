N.B. PC riding presidents allege ‘autocratic leadership,’ call for Higgs review

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of New Brunswick Progressive Conservative riding association presidents have submitted documents to initiate a leadership review, citing concerns about the damage Premier Blaine Higgs is doing to the party by “remaining leader.”

Global News obtained a letter confirming 26 of 46 current riding presidents were moving ahead with the review, which could force Higgs out.

“We feel it is necessary given his leadership style that ignores party membership — there has not been a single party policy conference since he became leader in 2016 — a style that regularly does not consult with caucus or cabinet on key decisions and that does not take the advice of the province’s civil service,” the letter reads.

The letter alleges if Higgs has a personal goal on any issue, he imposes it on the province, “despite significant, sometimes almost unanimous opposition and discomfort.”

“The Premier would have you believe this is solely about one policy. Not true,” the letter goes on to say.

“This is about a pattern of autocratic leadership over the past three years that has resulted in serious missteps and the undermining of New Brunswickers’ confidence in the Progressive Conservative government.”

It cites the abandoned changes to abolish French immersion, the health reforms from 2020 that would have forced the closure of rural ERs overnight — a controversy that saw former Sussex Fundy St. Martins MLA Bruce Northrup vote against the government and Robert Gauvin cross the floor — eliminating elected members from the regional health authority boards, and an attempt to strip powers from anglophone school district education councils.

The letter also said there has been condescension and neglect on the part of Indigenous and Francophone people.

It calls out the most recent resignation of two high-profile PC MLAs Dorothy Shephard and Trevor Holder from cabinet and the firing of two others: Daniel Allain and Jeff Carr.

Higgs’ decision to review and make changes to the province’s LGBTQ2 school policy, known as Policy 713, has also led to widespread criticism and caucus revolt.

“It’s enough. We can no longer sit by and watch our party erode without taking action,” the letter states. “It is time for the premier to go, and he is showing no signs of recognizing this.”

