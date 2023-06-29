Province announces construction of 5,400-square-foot addition to Manitoba school

Send this page to someone via email

A school in the Hanover School Division will be able to accommodate 100 more students after a new addition is complete.

Manitoba government services minister James Teitsma and education minister Wayne Ewasko announced Thursday that construction has begun on the 5,400-square-foot addition to Mitchell Middle School.

When complete, the $3.6-million project is expected to include four new classrooms, as well as washrooms and service space.

The addition, which was designed in February, is expected to be complete and ready to use by September of next year.

In a statement Thursday, Hanover board chair Ron Falk said the new space will meet the demand for growing enrolment.

“This addition not only reflects the growth of our community but also addresses the pressing need for additional space to accommodate for increases in enrollment,” he said.

The school is currently home to just shy of 300 Grade 5 to Grade 8 students and 32 staff.