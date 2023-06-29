Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Province announces construction of 5,400-square-foot addition to Manitoba school

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 11:07 am
Mitchell Middle School. View image in full screen
Mitchell Middle School. Hanover School Division
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A school in the Hanover School Division will be able to accommodate 100 more students after a new addition is complete.

Manitoba government services minister James Teitsma and education minister Wayne Ewasko announced Thursday that construction has begun on the 5,400-square-foot addition to Mitchell Middle School.

When complete, the $3.6-million project is expected to include four new classrooms, as well as washrooms and service space.

The addition, which was designed in February, is expected to be complete and ready to use by September of next year.

In a statement Thursday, Hanover board chair Ron Falk said the new space will meet the demand for growing enrolment.

“This addition not only reflects the growth of our community but also addresses the pressing need for additional space to accommodate for increases in enrollment,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The school is currently home to just shy of 300 Grade 5 to Grade 8 students and 32 staff.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected'
Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected

 

More on Canada
Province of ManitobaWayne EwaskoHanover School DivisionJames TeitsmaMitchell Middle SchoolRon Falkschool addition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content