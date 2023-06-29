Menu

Crime

Cobourg senior charged with fraud in buy-and-sell scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 11:06 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., have arrested a resident in connection to a buy-and-sell scam. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., have arrested a resident in connection to a buy-and-sell scam. Global News Peterborough file
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces fraud charges following an investigation into reported stolen property from the Greater Toronto Area.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers on June 26 launched the investigation after recovering a number of items including two SeaDoos, a boat and two water craft trailers.

Police determined the items had been reported stolen from the GTA and were sold in a buy-and-sell scam.

On June 27, police arrested a 74-year-old Cobourg man and charged him with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts under $5,000 and one count each of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Thursday.

