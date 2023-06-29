Cobourg senior charged with fraud in buy-and-sell scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces fraud charges following an investigation into reported stolen property from the Greater Toronto Area.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers on June 26 launched the investigation after recovering a number of items including two SeaDoos, a boat and two water craft trailers.

Police determined the items had been reported stolen from the GTA and were sold in a buy-and-sell scam.

On June 27, police arrested a 74-year-old Cobourg man and charged him with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts under $5,000 and one count each of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Thursday.