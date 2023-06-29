Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police launch search for senior who disappeared 6 months ago on Montreal’s south shore

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 12:37 pm
Specialized teams of officers combed through the wooded areas of St-Hubert looking for signs of a senior who went missing last December. View image in full screen
Specialized teams of officers combed through the wooded areas of St-Hubert looking for signs of a senior who went missing last December. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search for a senior who went missing last year on Montreal’s shore shore increased in scale Thursday.

Under heavy rain, specialized teams of officers combed through the wooded areas of St-Hubert searching for signs of 81-year-old Félicien Laforce.

Laforce was last seen in December 2022 near the intersection of Chambly Road and Du Vauquelin Boulevard in Longueuil.

According to investigators, Laforce was dressed in a dark cap, a winter coat, dark pants and black winter boots.

Police said he suffered from cognitive impairment and have reason to believe may have wandered in the area.

The operation led by the Montreal police in collaboration with the Longueuil police spread over a large territory near the bus terminal on  Patrick Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Teams used all-terrain vehicles and drones while officers ventured deep into the heavy foliage.

A command post was established on Cuvillier Street on Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to come in person, or to call investigators using the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

Click to play video: 'Blind Paralympian and guide dog locate missing senior'
Blind Paralympian and guide dog locate missing senior
PoliceSPVMLongueuilSearchLongueuil PoliceMissing SeniorMontreal south shoreSt HubertSPALeffortsChemin ChamblyMontreal missing senior
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content