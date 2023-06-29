Police launch search for senior who disappeared 6 months ago on Montreal’s south shore

See more sharing options

The search for a senior who went missing last year on Montreal’s shore shore increased in scale Thursday.

Under heavy rain, specialized teams of officers combed through the wooded areas of St-Hubert searching for signs of 81-year-old Félicien Laforce.

Laforce was last seen in December 2022 near the intersection of Chambly Road and Du Vauquelin Boulevard in Longueuil.

According to investigators, Laforce was dressed in a dark cap, a winter coat, dark pants and black winter boots.

Police said he suffered from cognitive impairment and have reason to believe may have wandered in the area.

The operation led by the Montreal police in collaboration with the Longueuil police spread over a large territory near the bus terminal on Patrick Street.

Teams used all-terrain vehicles and drones while officers ventured deep into the heavy foliage.

A command post was established on Cuvillier Street on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to come in person, or to call investigators using the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.