Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Two restaurants targeted in overnight arson: Montreal police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 9:49 am
A restaurant in Montreal North was the target of an overnight arson attack on Thursday, June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
A restaurant in Montreal North was the target of an overnight arson attack on Thursday, June 29, 2023. TVA
Two restaurants were the target of arson attacks early Thursday.

Around 1:45 a.m., police were informed that a Montreal North restaurant’s window was broken and that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown inside the business. However, the incendiary object did not ignite, and the damage to the business on Dijon Street and Valade Avenue was limited.

Later in the morning, around 4:20 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to another restaurant, this time in Old Montreal.

According to police, a window was broken and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside the restaurant on Saint Jacques Street near Saint Laurent Boulevard.

Firefighters contained the fire before it could spread.

No suspects have been identified in either case and no arrests have been made.

The arson squad has taken over both investigations.

CrimePoliceSPVMArsonFirefightersRestaurantsMontreal NorthOld Montreal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

