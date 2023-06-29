Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking into motive behind stabbing at University of Waterloo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 6:08 am
Police and students outside of University of Waterloo on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police and students outside of University of Waterloo on June 29, 2023. Submitted / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WATERLOO, ONTARIO — Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the motive behind a stabbing at the University of Waterloo that sent three people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The university says the stabbing occurred in Philosophy 202, which, according to the school website, focuses on “gender issues,” and the injured included two students and a professor.

The suspect, identified as a member of “the university community,” was taken into police custody.

There was increased security presence on campus in the hours following the afternoon attack but the situation returned to normal later in the evening, although classes where the attack took place were cancelled.

Trending Now

Police say there is no further threat to public safety either on campus or outside in the broader community.

The university says there isn’t typically a heavy security presence on campus, but it will review its “emergency notifications systems.”

Advertisement
More on Crime
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooUniversityUniversity of WaterlooUniversity of Waterloo stabbinguniversity stabbingstabbing University of Waterloo
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content