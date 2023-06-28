3 people hurt, one person in custody after stabbing at University of Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say there at least three people have been injured from a stabbing incident at the University of Waterloo.

“All three victims have been transported to hospital with physical injuries, the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email that “one individual has been taken into police custody.”

Police say officers were dispatched to the school at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the stabbing had been reported at Hagey Hall.

Officers remain on scene at the school conducting a search to see if there are further victims of the attack.

“Expect an increased police presence on campus as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety,” the spokesperson said.

The university issued a couple of tweets which said that there is no further threats to student safety and that it was assisting police with their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no further threat to our campus community,” the second tweet read. “To all individuals currently located in Hagey Hall PLEASE VACATE IMMEDIATELY and leave all doors open. #UWaterloo continues to support @WRPSToday in their investigation.”

The university also said all classes scheduled to take place at Hagey Hall Wednesday evening were cancelled.

“All other campus operations will proceed as usual,” the school said in a tweet.

More to follow…