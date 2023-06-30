Waterloo Region celebrates Canada Day 2023 with fireworks, family fun

Send this page to someone via email

The skies will be alight across Waterloo Region with fireworks and light shows on Saturday night as Canada celebrates its 156th birthday.

While there are fun events and activities planned across the townships and cities, perhaps the most interesting collection of events will take place in Cambridge.

The festivities kick off bright and early with a fishing derby at 8 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m., which runs down Bishop Street between Bishop and Eagle streets.

There will also be events at Riverside Park, including a Kidzone, musical performances and hot air balloon rides. The day will be topped off with fireworks at dusk.

Those in Kitchener can see fireworks at a couple of locations, including city hall and Bingemans amusement park.

Before the skies light up at city hall, there will be musical performances in Carl Zehr Square, beginning at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Bingemans will be hosting the Timbersports Canadian Championships during the day. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Up in Waterloo, the city will host a picnic in Waterloo Park, which will include a concert, food trucks, and local artists selling their wares, as well as a drone show and giant games.

Bands will take the stage at 4 p.m. with music until 10 p.m. when there will be a drone show rather than traditional fireworks.

The four townships that make up Waterloo Region will all have events featuring fireworks displays.

In Wilmot, a day of family activities is planned for Norm Hill Park in New Hamburg, which will include children’s entertainers such as local legend Eric Traplin. A fireworks show will cap off the day at 9:30 p.m.

In North Dumfries, there will be activities at Cowan Park in Ayr, with festivities set to begin at 6 p.m. There will be a bouncy castle and food trucks as well as performances by The Barry O Kidshow and Electric Crush before the fireworks are set off by the fire department at around 9:45 p.m.

In Woolwich, there are a number of daytime activities planned, including a free swim at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will also be free activities from noon until 4 p.m., including magic and car shows, firetruck tours and a kid’s corner.

Story continues below advertisement

In Wellesley, celebrations begin at the Hawkesville Community Centre at 7:30 p.m. There will be games and face painting as well as a screening of “Free Willy” at dusk before the fireworks go off at 10 p.m.