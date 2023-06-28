Menu

Canada

Kelowna, Penticton to host fireworks shows on Canada Day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 4:17 pm
File photo of Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna, B.C., on July 1, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo of Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna, B.C., on July 1, 2022. Global News
The Southern Interior will be a beehive of activity this weekend, with Canada Day celebrations taking place on July 1.

In Kelowna, the city issued a public notice on Wednesday that Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and that the boat locks at Waterfront Park will also be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Also, the Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., and two bays of parking in the city hall lot will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Celebrations at Waterfront Park on Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with fireworks concluding Canada’s 156th birthday.

On Friday, work crews will begin preparing for Saturday’s events at Waterfront Park. The set-up will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and during that time, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive.

For complete event details, visit festivalskelowna.com.

Elsewhere throughout the Southern Interior, other communities will also be hosting fireworks shows after the Kamloops Fire Centre lifted its campfire ban on June 16.

In Penticton, a fireworks show over Okanagan Lake will start at 10 p.m.

The city says the best spots to watch are anywhere along Lakeshore Drive, from Marina Way Park, on Munson Mountain or higher elevations, including Carmi, Valleyview Road and West Bench.

In Enderby, the fireworks show will take place at Riverside Park at dusk.

The city says the show will be conducted under controlled conditions, with safety measures in place.

However, for as many communities that will be lighting up the night sky, just as many won’t be holding a fireworks show, including Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Osoyoos and Grand Forks.

Global News has reached out to other communities but has not heard back yet.

