Suspect sought after man allegedly attempted to light victim on fire in Oshawa: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after they allegedly attemped to set someone on fire in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on June 7 at around 10 a.m., a suspect was hiding at the rear entrance of a building in the Simcoe Street South and John Street West area.

Police said the victim arrived and the suspecy allegedly sprayed them with an unknown substance and attempted to light them on fire.

Accoridng to police, the victim was last seen fleeing westbound on John Street West on a bicycle.

Officers said the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are searching for a man between 25 and 30 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, a blue baseball cap and red and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.