City of London cancels outdoor programming Wednesday due to poor air quality

Some outdoor activities and organizations are closing services in the Forest City until conditions improve as severe air quality alerts persist into a second day for London, Ont., and the surrounding region.

Environment Canada first issued a severe air quality statement on Tuesday as smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

The special air quality statement remains in effect for London, Middlesex, Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Waterloo-Wellington, Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for the region reached a jarring 10+, also referred to as very high risk.

“Our AQHI is a range from 1 to 10+ and anything even in the 4 to 6 range is when the general public would start to feel some throat irritation, itchy eyes, headaches, especially if they’re outside doing strenuous activity,” explained Steven Flisfeder, emergency preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada.

“Poor air quality has many effects, particularly in people with chronic illness or pre-existing conditions who are at greater risk,” he added.

People with lung disease, such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke, according to the national weather agency.

The City of London announced late Wednesday morning that all outdoor programming would be cancelled in response to the poor air quality.

“While most City services are continuing uninterrupted, all outdoor recreation activities scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28 have been cancelled,” the city wrote in a statement.

“In addition, Storybook Gardens will remain closed today. All City-operated grass soccer fields, baseball diamonds and cricket pitches are also closed, and rentals for these amenities are cancelled.”

The outdoor movie night scheduled to take place at Forest Hill Park Wednesday evening has also been cancelled.

However, indoor community centres remain open across the city.

In a letter sent to families, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said that “outdoor activities may continue as normal; however, students and staff are asked to monitor their symptoms and reduce strenuous activities as required.”

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said that they would be “updating their guidance” in regard to the high AQHI levels reported across the region, now recommending the following actions:

Those who are at the highest risk for health concerns, notably those who have heart or respiratory problems, should reduce or reschedule any strenuous activities they plan to do outdoors.

Those who are at lower risk for health concerns may consider reducing or rescheduling any strenuous outdoor activities, particularly if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Organizations may consider rescheduling outdoor athletic activities and events depending on the vulnerabilities of their participants.

Everyone should continue to monitor themselves for symptoms and reduce or stop their activities if they have trouble breathing.

The health unit is also encouraging residents to “be aware of your mental health,” saying that “feeling anxious during an event such as this is normal.”

Amid the extremely poor air quality, local resident and cancer patient Dawn Gartstone told Global News that she can’t leave her house in the afternoon due to the smoke.

“It makes it difficult for me to get enough air when I’m outside and enjoy it,” she said. “I just stay home in the air conditioning because the air quality is too bad to go outside.”

John Perron, another Forest City resident, expressed similar sentiments.

“My bed is right near my window, and I probably woke up around two to three times last night (Tuesday night) because of the smoke,” he said. “I mean you look outside your window and it’s all you can really see, but it’s getting better and hopefully it will be going away by the weekend.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, London’s AQHI rate dropped down to three, the top of the low-risk margin.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are expected to improve for some areas by Thursday night.

In regard to the record-breaking number of wildfires spreading across Canada, rallies were held across the country on Wednesday, including in London.

June 28 was marked as Canada is Burning Day of Action as the climate group took a stand outside politicians’ offices “demanding that the federal government stop fueling climate chaos.”

“The unfortunate reality is that we have a federal government that has not only not taken sufficient action to resolve issues of the climate crisis that we live in right now, but is actively handing taxpayer money to profitable oil corporations, which only accelerate the climate events that are causing burns like what we’re seeing right now,” said Matt Nicolaidis, organizer of the London air quality rally.

“I think it’s important to understand that what we’re seeing right now with these forest fires is not an accident. This is the result of decades of policy failures, from every level of government,” he told Global News. “I would love to see the federal government put a moratorium on new oil projects in Canada. I would love to see an acceleration of moving to more renewable resources. I would love to see more funding to build more capacity for nuclear power, especially as we continue to electrify not just our cars, but our truck fleets. These are things that can start to happen right now.”

Last week, Canada and the United States agreed to replace an “ad hoc” approach to helping each other battle raging forest fires. The updated plan to more efficiently share resources and expertise across the border comes as several thousand international firefighters from at least nine different countries have been seconded to help Canada.

Last week, more than 100 firefighters from Mexico arrived in Ontario, marking the first round of international support to help battle the raging wildfires in the province this season.

– with files from Global News’ Marshall Healey and Devon Peacock