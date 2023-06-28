Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Drivers getting cheaper gas for Canada Day. How prices have changed over the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Why budget-conscious Canadians are planning road trips this summer'
Why budget-conscious Canadians are planning road trips this summer
WATCH - Why budget-conscious Canadians are planning road trips this summer – Jun 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadians heading out on the road for the July 1 long weekend will find filling up at the pumps to be much less shock-inducing than last year at this time.

The national average gasoline price heading into this Canada Day long weekend is hovering around $1.59 per litre, according to price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.

That’s more than a 22 per cent decrease from June 28, 2022, when gas prices in Canada topped $2.05 per litre.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Inflation, gas prices and summer travel'
Money Matters: Inflation, gas prices and summer travel

Crude oil prices have fallen significantly since the first half of last year, in part due to global concerns about slowing economic growth.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The average price for the crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate for the first six months of 2023 is around $75 per barrel, down from over $100 per barrel over the same period in 2022.

Lower fuel prices at the pump was the number one factor behind consumer price inflation cooling to 3.4 per cent in May, the slowest pace of inflation Canada has seen in nearly two years.

More on Lifestyle
Gas PricesOil PricesGasGas priceCanada gas pricesgas prices Canadagas prices todaygas price todaygas price CanadaCanada gas pricecanada day gas pricecanada day gas pricesgas price canada daygas prices canada day
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content