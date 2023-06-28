Menu

Headline link
Crime

Port Hope police investigate ‘cyber incident’ that has impacted some systems

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 2:39 pm
Police in Port Hope are investigating a 'cyber incident' that has impacted some services. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope are investigating a 'cyber incident' that has impacted some services. Port Hope Police Service
Police in Port Hope, Ont., say some of their systems have been affected by what they are calling a “cyber incident.”

According to the Port Hope Police Service, on June 25 the service identified a network issue.

The “cyber incident” has impacted some systems, police said, but did not divulge which ones.

“At no time has our ability to respond to calls been compromised,” police stated on Wednesday. “Our 911 system for emergency calls has not been affected, and our telephone line for non-urgent concerns remains operational.”

Police say its information technology team, the OPP’s cyber crime investigation team and third-party cyber experts are “working to regain access to our affected systems.”

“We understand this may cause concerns. This is an active ongoing investigation, and we are committed to updating our community as necessary as we work to resolve the issue,” police said. “The safety and security of the citizens of Port Hope remain our number one priority.”

