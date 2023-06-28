Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec wildfires: Cree evacuees face particular cultural, health challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires trigger air quality warnings in U.S. as smoke reaches Europe'
Canada wildfires trigger air quality warnings in U.S. as smoke reaches Europe
Canada's wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States. Air quality warnings are in effect in Chicago and Detroit and along with Toronto as of Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Almost 1,200 vulnerable people from Cree communities are among the evacuees who have fled northern Quebec because of wildfires and smoke.

Dr. François Prévost of the Cree health board says the evacuation process has gone relatively well, but he adds that the situation poses particular health, logistical and cultural challenges.

He says the health agency is striving to maintain care for evacuees — including elders, pregnant women and infants — who have been transferred to hotels and health-care facilities in Montreal, Trois-Rivières, Quebec City and Saguenay.

Health board official Virginia Wabano says the resulting division of families has taken a mental health toll in a community that places high value on familial bonding.

Trending Now

She adds that the displacement has also deprived community members of some of the traditional foods that make up their regular diet.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency is reporting 110 active fires, including 73 in the southern half the province.

More on Canada
WildfiresFiresCreeQuebec wildfiresQuebec forest firesNorthern QuebecQuebec FiresQuebec fireWildfires in QuebecQuebec CreeQuebec wildfire evacueesCree health board
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content