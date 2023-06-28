Menu

Brandon cops bust 21 in weekend sex crime crackdown

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 12:14 pm
A Brandon police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon police vehicle. File Photo
Twenty-one men were arrested in Brandon, Man., over a 30-hour period as part of an investigation into sexual exploitation, police say.

Brandon police, with the help of local RCMP and Winnipeg’s counter-exploitation unit, cracked down on the sex trade as part of a joint operation called Project Block on the weekend.

Between Friday and Saturday, investigators arrested the men for obtaining sexual services for consideration, both on the street and in local hotels. In 14 of the arrests, the accused’s vehicles were impounded as well.

The accused, who range in age from 30 to 84, were all released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'New funding to help victims of violence, exploitation, Manitoba government says'
New funding to help victims of violence, exploitation, Manitoba government says

 

