Crime

Selkirk RCMP looking for ID in string of armed robberies

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:56 am
Selkirk RCMP are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed two stores on three separate occasions in June. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed two stores on three separate occasions in June. RCMP handout
Selkirk, Man., RCMP are working to identify a suspect believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies over the span of a week.

Mounties say a store in the 400 block of Main Street was targeted on June 16 and 20, while another business in the 100 block of the city’s Main Street was robbed in the early evening of June 23.

In all three instances, a man entered the store and demanded cash at knifepoint. No one was hurt.

Surveillance tape from the robberies shows the suspect wearing black pants and black Nike shoes with a white logo. He was wearing a black hoodie or a blue Winnipeg Jets sweater and a camouflage toque.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Selkirk detachment at 204-482-1222.

Manitoba RCMPArmed RobberyManitoba crimeSelkirk RCMPStore RobberySelkirk crimeselkirk robbery
