What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County on Canada Day 2023

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada Day approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the long weekend. But with the country’s birthday falling on a weekend, what’s being impacted could fall on different days. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days.

The City of Barrie will be celebrating Canada Day with activities and fireworks on Saturday, July 1. Visit the Barrie page for event details.

Barrie residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Canada Day holiday only Saturday, July 1, until 11 p.m.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed Saturday, July, 1.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Saturday, July 1.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Canada Day.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Beginning June 30, lifeguards will be on duty daily from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (weather-permitting) at Johnson’s and Centennial for the summer season.

Story continues below advertisement

Garbage collection

There will be no changes to the Barrie regular curbside waste collection schedule.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed Saturday but will reopen Monday.

The Barrie landfill will be closed on Saturday.

Transit

On July 1, Barrie Transit will run according to an extended Sunday service schedule; the last buses depart the Transit Terminal after the fireworks display (approx. 10:30 p.m.)

GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule on Monday, July 3.

LINX Transit will not operate on Saturday.

Reminder: tents or sunshades are not permitted at #BarrieWaterfront parks unless such tent or sunshade is solely supported by no more than one pole & have no more than one wall or side. Visit https://t.co/IvvBLpEDlO for Guidelines for Beach Use. — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) June 27, 2023

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Saturday and open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Saturday and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place hours might defer depending on the store on Saturday

Other services

All LCBO stores will be closed on Saturday

Most Beer Stores will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.

Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.