Canada

Former WHO scientist to talk public health at University of Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 28, 2023 1:38 pm
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan will be speaking at the University of Guelph to discuss public health. View image in full screen
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan will be speaking at the University of Guelph to discuss public health. Christopher Black/WHO
A former chief scientist at the World Health Organization will be talking public health at the University of Guelph.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan will be speaking at the University Centre on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The event is called “Lessons from the Pandemic for Science and Public Health.”

Swaminathan is a pediatrician from India and a researcher on tuberculosis and HIV with 30 years of experience in clinical care and research.

In a news release, the university hopes the appearance by Swaminathan will further strengthen its ties with India on health, nutrition, well-being, and sustainable development.

She is also the chair of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation. The organization promotes modern science and technology in agricultural and rural development.

