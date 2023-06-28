Car dealership targeted in attempted arson in Pointe-aux-Trembles: Montreal police

A used car dealership in Pointe-aux-Trembles was the target of an arson attack early Wednesday, police say.
At around 1:40 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to a location, Notre-Dame East Street near Grande-Allée Avenue, where they found a window smashed but no other damage.
According to police, someone broke a window and threw a molotov cocktail inside the business. Someone in the building prevented the incendiary object from igniting.
No suspects were identified.
This business was previously targeted. On May 30, another arson was attempted, and on June 18, police arrested five people over an attempted abduction.
