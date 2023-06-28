SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian wildfires continue to trigger air quality warnings in the U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 6:38 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec wildfires: Impact of smog warnings, poor air quality on health'
Quebec wildfires: Impact of smog warnings, poor air quality on health
WATCH: Quebec wildfires: Impact of smog warnings, poor air quality on health
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the U.S.

The thick haze has triggered air quality warnings for Chicago, Detroit and Toronto.

The trio of cities currently hold three of the top four spots on Air-I-Q’s global ranking for poor air quality.

As of Wednesday morning, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates tops the list of major cities with a significant score of 411 — putting its air quality in the “Hazardous” category.

Detroit ranks second, followed by Chicago, and Toronto in fourth, with an “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” rating of 159.

Trending Now

Still, some of the smaller communities in Southern Ontario are fairing far worse, with Sarnia scoring 372, as of 3:30 a.m., a score that places the city not far behind Dubai. Air-I-Q updates its numbers hourly.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 66 active fires in Northern Ontario, and as of this morning, 76 fires were burning across Quebec.

More on Canada
WildfiresCanada NewsAir QualityWildfire SmokeWildfire SeasonWildfires In CanadaCanada air qualityAir Quality Warningswildfire smoke canadaCanada wildifres
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content