Toronto stabbing victim identified as international student: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left an international student dead.

Toronto police said on June 25, at around 7:10 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

Police said there was an altercation involving two men in a parking lot.

Officers said a man was located with “signs of trauma.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers have now identified the victim as 28-year-old Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a student from Nigeria.

Police are searching for a man with medium length, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light-coloured tank to, pants and shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, he was seen getting into a dark coloured sedan which headed south on Brimley Road from Eglinton Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.