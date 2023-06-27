Toronto stabbing victim identified as international student: police

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left an international student dead.
Toronto police said on June 25, at around 7:10 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area.
Police said there was an altercation involving two men in a parking lot.
Officers said a man was located with “signs of trauma.”
Police said the man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers have now identified the victim as 28-year-old Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a student from Nigeria.
Police are searching for a man with medium length, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light-coloured tank to, pants and shoes.
According to police, he was seen getting into a dark coloured sedan which headed south on Brimley Road from Eglinton Avenue East.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
