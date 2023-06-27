Menu

Crime

Toronto stabbing victim identified as international student: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 7:11 pm
Police have identified a man killed in a stabbing in Toronto as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28. View image in full screen
Police have identified a man killed in a stabbing in Toronto as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28. Toronto police / handout
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left an international student dead.

Toronto police said on June 25, at around 7:10 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

Police said there was an altercation involving two men in a parking lot.

Officers said a man was located with “signs of trauma.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers have now identified the victim as 28-year-old Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a student from Nigeria.

Police are searching for a man with medium length, dark hair. He was seen wearing a light-coloured tank to, pants and shoes.

According to police, he was seen getting into a dark coloured sedan which headed south on Brimley Road from Eglinton Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto Stabbingfatal stabbingCrime TorontoBrimley RoadEglinton Ave
