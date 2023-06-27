Regina’s south end sewer renewal project to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has announced the start of the sewer renewal project in the south end of the city.

Starting on June 27, traffic will be detoured south Albert Street, Gordon Road and Rae Street while crews begin one of four sewer relining project this summer.

According to a release, the sewer renewal extends the life of the pipe for another 50 years and is also cost effective to renew underground infrastructure.

“The first relining project is a pipe in Regina’s south end that provides sewer service to almost 3000 properties, homes, and businesses,” read the release.

“Work will … take about three weeks to complete, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.”

The City of Regina crews will install temporary bypass overnight on June 27 and June 28, which will provide uninterrupted service to all properties. The City stated that traffic will be detoured in the night during the ramp installations.

“Once this is complete, traffic along the Albert Street Service Roads just north of Gordon Road, Gordon Road just east of Albert Street, and Rae Street just north of Westfield Drive will see various lane closures and speed reductions for the next three weeks while the bypass is in place,” according to the release.

“The bypass pipe will run along Rae Street from Westfield Drive to Sunset Drive. Two-way traffic will always be maintained.”

The City will establish a temporary wastewater bypass system to ensure that residents can flush toilets, shower/bath and do their laundry without any interruptions. Three more sewer lining projects are expected to occur this summer in different parts of the city.