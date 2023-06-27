NDP announces shadow cabinet for largest Official Opposition in Alberta history

Send this page to someone via email

The largest Opposition caucus in the history of the Alberta legislature will also see all MLAs play a significant role going forward after the NDP revealed its shadow cabinet and who will serve in other key roles.

Thirty-eight NDP candidates won a seat in the legislature during last month’s election that saw the UCP win a majority.

“We will not only be the largest Official Opposition in Alberta history, but also the most effective,” NDP Leader Rachel Notley said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. “We will hold the government to account and demand better for Albertans while also putting forward our own ideas.

“I am so excited for this team to come together and represent Albertans while putting ourselves in a position to form the next provincial government.”

Some high-profile NDP MLAs will be resuming the positions they held prior to the May election, including David Shepherd as health critic, specifically on issues to do with primary and rural care — and Sarah Hoffman as deputy leader.

Hoffman is also one of a number of MLAs who will serve in multiple capacities — the Edmonton-Glenora MLA will also serve as the party’s assistant whip and municipal affairs critic. The last duty relates specifically to just Edmonton and Calgary as Kyle Kasawski will serve as municipal affairs critic for mid-sized cities and rural Alberta.

Below is a list of the NDP’s caucus leadership team appointments and critic roles announced Tuesday:

· Nagwan Al-Guneid – energy and climate (electricity, utilities and renewables)

· Brooks Arcand-Paul – Indigenous relations and reconciliation

· Diana Batten – child care, child and family services

· Gurinder Brar – small business

· Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse – environment, parks and climate resilience

· Joe Ceci – caucus chair, arts and culture

· Amanda Chapman – services to children with disabilities, families and communities committee deputy chair

· Lorne Dach – transportation and economic corridors

· Jasvir Deol – infrastructure

· David Eggen – caucus whip

· Court Ellingson – technology and innovation

· Sarah Elmeligi – tourism, sports and recreation

· Janet Eremenko – mental health and addictions

· Kathleen Ganley – energy and climate (oil and gas, natural gas, minerals and hydrogen)

· Nicole Goehring – veterans affairs and military liaison

· Christina Gray – house leader

· Sharif Haji – immigration and accreditation

· Julia Hayter – status of women

· Sarah Hoffman – deputy leader, assistant whip, municipal affairs (Edmonton and Calgary)

· Rhiannon Hoyle – advanced education

· Nathan Ip – jobs, economy, trade

· Janis Irwin – housing

· Kyle Kasawski – municipal affairs (mid-sized cities and rural Alberta)

· Samir Kayande – deputy assistant whip, finance (fiscal responsibility)

· Rod Loyola – Alberta’s economic future committee deputy chair

· Luanne Metz – health (emergency and surgical care)

· Rakhi Pancholi – education, public accounts chair

· Shannon Phillips – finance (insurance and pensions)

· Marie Renaud – community social services, Francophone issues

· Irfan Sabir – deputy house leader, justice, public safety and emergency services

· Marlin Schmidt – resource stewardship committee deputy chair

· David Shepherd – health (primary and rural care)

· Lori Sigurdson – seniors issues, continuing care and homecare

· Parmeet Singh – Service Alberta and consumer protection

· Heather Sweet – deputy House leader, agriculture, forestry and rural economic development

· Lizette Tejada – anti-racism, diversity and 2SLGBTQ+ issues

· Peggy Wright – deputy caucus chair, labour