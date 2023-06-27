SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins
National

Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ schedule revealed for 2023/24; starts against Canucks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted June 27, 2023 5:57 pm
The Edmonton Oilers will open the 2023/24 regular season with a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will play in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 11, then welcome the Canucks to Rogers Place on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There will be four Battles of Alberta this season, starting with the Heritage Classic on Sunday, Oct. 29, when the Oilers meet the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium. The Flames will be at Rogers Place on Feb. 24. The Oilers visit Calgary on Jan. 20 and April 6.

The Toronto Maple Leafs make their annual visit to Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The Montreal Canadiens come to town on Tuesday, March 19.

The Oilers bye week starts in late January. They host Nashville Jan. 27 then aren’t back in action until Feb. 6 in Vegas.

Their full schedule can be found on the Oilers website.

All Oilers games will be broadcast live on 630 CHED.

