United Way to take over Guelph volunteer portal from People and Information Network

A service that connects volunteers with organizations in the Guelph area will soon be operating under new management.

The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin will be taking over the volunteer portal from the People and Information Network (PIN).

PIN announced the move at their final annual general meeting last Thursday. PIN ceased operations, which included the volunteer portal, on March 31. The United Way plans to re-launch the portal on Sept. 1.

PIN board chair Janet Kaufman said in a statement that they are grateful that the United Way are going to revive this service.

“We’ve created a strong foundation and we’re delighted that the work will continue,” Kaufman said. “Organizations in Guelph and Wellington County are happy to see the gap that was created by PIN’s closure being filled by the United Way.”

Story continues below advertisement

UWGWD executive director Glenna Banda added that the United Way had conversations in the past with PIN about taking over the volunteer portal. She felt it was important for an organization like the United Way to keep something like this open for those who use it.

“We wanted to support (PIN’s) great legacy,” said Banda. “If there were any gaps in the community, that we have the capacity to help them out.”

The transfer also sees the United Way administering videos and presentations developed by PIN on the topic of volunteering and volunteer management. There are a total of 40 videos and presentations in the collection.

The volunteer portal was developed by PIN to connect volunteers with local non-profits. It had been operating for 20 years up until the site shut down, coinciding with the end of PIN.

Banda said they don’t expect to be making any changes to the portal once it is re-launched.

“It seems to be working for our community,” said Banda. “I think the important thing right now is to make sure that the community has access to it because some organizations are feeling the challenge without it.”

The changing of the responsibilities of the volunteer portal to the United Way marks the end of PIN who, like many not-for-profits, have seen their operations greatly affected as a result of the restrictions and measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen a decline in membership,” Kaufman said. “Volunteering wasn’t possible because of health restrictions. We’ve seen an overall decline in our revenues. We could have continued to operate throughout the course of this year but it was really a matter of time before we were forced to make a decision.”

Kaufman added that any revenues that are leftover will go to local non-profits in the Guelph area.