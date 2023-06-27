Kitchener Rangers will host Saginaw Spirit in opener as 2023-24 schedule released

The Ontario Hockey League released the schedule for the 2023-24 season with the Kitchener Rangers set to host the Saginaw Spirit at home to open the season on Sept. 29.

The following day, the Rangers will travel to Flint for a showdown with the Firebirds.

There is expected to be quite a few new faces on the team next season as it will need to replace several veterans as the Rangers enter their 61st season of existence.

The Rangers pointed out a few key nights for the schedule on Tuesday as the Remembrance Day game will be held on Nov. 10th with the Peterborough Petes set to be the opponents that night.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Dec. 5 when the archrival Guelph Storm pay a visit to the Aud.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rangers will not face Guelph until about a third of the way into the season as the first match of the Highway 7 Rivalry will occur on Nov. 25.

The following two games after the Teddy Bear Toss will be against Brantford Bulldogs, as the team, which was formerly in Hamilton, moves closer to Kitchener. Those will be the only two times the squads will face off.

Rangers fans will not get a chance to see one of Kitchener’s other main rivals, the London Knights, until Jan. 19 although the Boys in Blue will hit the Forest City in November.